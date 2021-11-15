Annabelle is a 2-month-old adoptable angel. Adored by her foster animal associates, she is agreeable and appreciates some soft, affectionate attention as one approaches. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Granada High School's players, coaches and fans celebrated a victory win against crosstown rival Livermore High, Nov. 5. The Matadors defeated the Cowboys 28-10 to win the City Championship Trophy. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Amador Valley to Move on to Second Round of Playoffs
- ‘NCIS’: What Do You Think of the New Team So Far? (POLL)
- See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief
- How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’
- Livermore Wine News: An Early Assessment of Harvest 2021
- Midseason 2022 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere & Return Dates
- Lea Michele & ‘Spring Awakening’ Cast Reunite For HBO Documentary Special
- ‘Love Life’ Star Jessica Williams on Going Deep With Mia in Season 2