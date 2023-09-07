Binxy sq.jpg

Binxy is a whiskered whiz kitty, earning A+s in cuddling, snack time, and recess. Bring Binxy along as you head back to school, where he’s sure to be the smartest cat in class, ready to learn with rewards of string cheese and snuggles. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more or email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.