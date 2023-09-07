Binxy is a whiskered whiz kitty, earning A+s in cuddling, snack time, and recess. Bring Binxy along as you head back to school, where he’s sure to be the smartest cat in class, ready to learn with rewards of string cheese and snuggles. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more or email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Updated
A Super Blue Moon rises over the valley as seen from Sunrise Park in Dublin on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A Blue Moon is the term used when a full moon occurs twice in a single month. Super Moons look about 14% larger than regular moons due to their…
Latest News
- Ukrainian boy’s anti-war painting set to fetch hundreds to help fight Russia
- ‘AGT’: Putri Ariani Wows Judges With Stunning U2 Cover, Plus Who Got Eliminated (VIDEO)
- Twists, Tension & Turmoil in First Trailer for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 (VIDEO)
- Vance plans today an attempt to force passage of bill to ban mask mandates
- Women mixing birth control and painkillers may suffer fatal blood clots
- Eating processed foods raises heart disease risk: study
- Miley Cyrus knew Liam Hemsworth marriage was over at Glastonbury
- Al Pacino's ex files for custody of their baby son