Breezy Bree loves bounding after balls, bouncing around on walks, and browsing for treats. She is a young adult who loves all the attention you can give her. Bree would be an amazing solo dog and would be a wonderful companion for her new family. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more or email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Pop Rocks, above, entertained attendees during Dublin’s 2023 Splatter Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event featured a day of family-friendly entertainment on three stages, as well as carnival rides, games and art exhibits. (Photos - Doug …
