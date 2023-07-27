Brittlebush sq.jpg

Meet the positively radiant Brittlebush! This sun-kissed flower of a cat is just like his namesake – vibrant and full of life! Brittlebush is a perfect companion, always right by your side as you breeze through your day. Ready to make his sunshine part of your life? Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more about Brittlebush; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. 