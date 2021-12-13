Pet of the Week - Cersei

Come see Cersei! Comfortable and cozy, soft like cashmere, this young feline is cautiously quiet. Keep a collection of gifts and offerings coming, and she’ll keep you close. The clear-cut option is to choose Cersei! Learn more about Cersei and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)