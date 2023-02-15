Charming Charlie brings cheer to all, giving love and affection to whoever chooses to pause for pets. He is a champion of lap naps, walks, and snuggles. Learn more about Charlie and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
