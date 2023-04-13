1ede0476-a352-4e26-b5df-ea85ac776cd6.jpg

Chester is a cheerful champion, choosing to chew on toys and treats. He loves to challenge his foster family to chase him, and charms them with his cuddles and care. Learn more about Chester and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today.