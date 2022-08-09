Clowder - Pet of the Week.jpg

Come check out Clowder! She’s a chatty and conversational cutie that is cheerful, and she’ll carve out a piece of her new caregiver’s heart. If it’s in the cards, this charming gal can be your companion! Learn more about Clowder and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare  (Photo - Valley Humane Society)