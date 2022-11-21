Come check out Coraline, the cute and chatty cat. She’s cheerful, charming, and the clear-cut choice to carve out a piece of your heart. Come choose this cat! Learn more about Coraline and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
