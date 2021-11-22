Pet of the Week - Danny Devito.jpg

Danny Devito is a dynamic dog who loves to play fetch and dig out his buried toys. He’s decent with house training. This deserving dog has a healthy appetite for fun and food. Don’t despair - this downright darling pal is available now. Learn more about Danny DeVito and other dogs and cats at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org for more info.(Photo - Valley Humane Society)