The divine damsel, Dumpling, dotes on window watching and being brushed by her beloved. She dazzles with her delightful dynamics, and dreams of discovering her devoted family. Learn more about Dumpling and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
