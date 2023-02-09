Extroverted Elizabeth emanates affection and accepts adoration in all forms, including pets, scritches, and snuggles. Eager and expressive, Elizabeth engages with everyone who enters her kitty condo. Learn more about Elizabeth and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
Sunol Glen School students move a refrigerator during the Sunol Glen Flood Damage Cleanup Day on Feb. 4. The refrigerator was part of the debris that made its way onto the playground during the New Year’s Eve storm. Hundreds of Tri-Valley and…
