Extroverted Elizabeth emanates affection and accepts adoration in all forms, including pets, scritches, and snuggles. Eager and expressive, Elizabeth engages with everyone who enters her kitty condo. Learn more about Elizabeth and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!   