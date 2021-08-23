Found on the beaches of Baja, Flaco journeyed north in search of his forever home. He has found the Tri-Valley much to his liking and is ready to plant his roots locally. In foster care, he has proven to be a smart and affectionate dog. He enjoys playing with the resident dog in his foster home and hopes his new one comes with a buddy! Apply to adopt Flaco today by sending an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only.
(Photo - Valley Humane Society / T. Salgado)