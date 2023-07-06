Ginger_sq (1).jpg

Ginger, the embodiment of warmth and coziness, exudes love and affection with every fiber of her being. As an adult, she carries an abundance of zestful energy, and radiates love like a comforting spice that envelops your heart. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #SharetheCare to help pets like Ginger today!