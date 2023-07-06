Ginger, the embodiment of warmth and coziness, exudes love and affection with every fiber of her being. As an adult, she carries an abundance of zestful energy, and radiates love like a comforting spice that envelops your heart. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #SharetheCare to help pets like Ginger today!
featured
- Updated
These young fair enthusiasts enjoyed the high-flying carnival rides last weekend at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. The popular annual event brings a traditional lineup of summertime fun, rides and live music. See additional photos and…
Latest News
