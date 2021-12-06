Pet of the Week - Goggles.jpg

Gorgeous Goggles is generally good with having things on her own terms. This golden-y orange and white gal is 3.5 years old and gets attention how she would like – she may be grateful to stay inside or even go outside. If you’re grinning at the thought of an independent addition, get going! Learn more at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)