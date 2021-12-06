Gorgeous Goggles is generally good with having things on her own terms. This golden-y orange and white gal is 3.5 years old and gets attention how she would like – she may be grateful to stay inside or even go outside. If you’re grinning at the thought of an independent addition, get going! Learn more at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)
A couple of turkeys smile for the camera during Pleasanton’s seventh annual Turkey Burn 5k and 10k race held at Ken Mercer Sports Park, Nov. 25. The event was sponsored by Pleasanton North Rotary Club. Nonperishable food donations assist the …
