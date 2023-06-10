Ioniq will give you six million reasons to smile! This fluffy little man is super wiggly but goes sloooow motion at naptime. At just over 2 months old, Ioniq is expected to be a large adult dog. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #SharetheCare to help pets like Ioniq today!
