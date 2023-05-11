Juno, the jubilant jumbo pup, jumps joyfully for a jaunt, just jonesing for jocular jibes. Join Juno for a journey jam-packed with joy and jolly good times. Learn more about Juno and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
