Laid-back and loquacious, limitless Licorice is looking for loving lodgings. He is a friendly almost five-year-old feline. Licorice has been in Valley Humane’s care for over four months and is ready for a new forever family! Learn more about Licorice and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Photos by Doug Jorgensen
- Updated
The Livermore School of Dance Ballet and Jazz Companies performed "Mary Poppins," a musical dance revue directed by Brittany Lee on Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22. The performances combined ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, contemporary lyrical …
Latest News
- Andrea Wilson Named Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation;s Executive Director
- Home Workouts Help Your Brain, But Group Exercise May Be Even Better
- Women, Keep Moving to Help Keep Mental Decline at Bay
- ‘The Recruit’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
- Former Livermore Mayor Dale Turner Dies
- Updated Boosters Cut Risk of XBB Variant Infection by Nearly Half
- ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Boss Explains [Spoiler’s] Death: ‘It Had to Be Very Heroic’
- Natasha Lyonne Enters Her ‘Night Moves’ Gene Hackman Era in ‘Poker Face’ (VIDEO)