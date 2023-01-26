Pet of the Week - Licorice.jpg

Laid-back and loquacious, limitless Licorice is looking for loving lodgings. He is a friendly almost five-year-old feline. Licorice has been in Valley Humane’s care for over four months and is ready for a new forever family! Learn more about Licorice and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!