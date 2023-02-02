Little Lord Fauntleroy, like his namesake, is a proper young pup! Fauntleroy is a fun, engaged friend. He loves to be around humans and dogs, and will want to be close to you all the time. Little Lord Fauntleroy loves chewing bones, playing with toys, and learning good manners! Learn more about Little Lord Fauntleroy and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
featured
Children enjoy a recent break in the rainy weather with a sunny day at Dublin’s Don Biddle Community Park. Residents throughout the Tri-Valley have frequented the park since it opened in October 2022. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Dublin Police Services, DUSD Caution Parents, Students About “Assassin” Game
- Lawrence Livermore’s Popular Science On Saturday Lecture Series Moves To Las Positas College
- Local Food Bank Receives Semi-Trailer Truck of Food
- First West Nile Positive Mosquito Found in 2023
