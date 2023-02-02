Pet of the Week - Little Lord Fauntleroy.jpg

Little Lord Fauntleroy, like his namesake, is a proper young pup! Fauntleroy is a fun, engaged friend. He loves to be around humans and dogs, and will want to be close to you all the time. Little Lord Fauntleroy loves chewing bones, playing with toys, and learning good manners! Learn more about Little Lord Fauntleroy and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!