Mary-Kate & Ashley are astoundingly marvelous, trusting, playful, and high-energy cats that like to do everything together. Make sure you have toys aplenty for them! Together, they are avid wrestle-mates that enjoy matched energy. Learn more about Mary-Kate & Ashley and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare
Pet of the Week - Mary-Kate and Ashley
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
-
-
