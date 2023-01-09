Pet of the Week - Nikki.jpg

Need a novel, noble, and notable furriend for the New Year? Take note of Nikki the nice! Nikki navigates the neighborhood neatly, nurturing her toys in tow. Learn more about Nikki and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!  