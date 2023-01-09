Need a novel, noble, and notable furriend for the New Year? Take note of Nikki the nice! Nikki navigates the neighborhood neatly, nurturing her toys in tow. Learn more about Nikki and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
Crews work to clear mud and debris while repairing damage along Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont during the recent spate of storms. The National Weather Service predicts more rain and potential flooding into next week.
Latest News
- ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
- Quinn Redeker: ‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘The Young and Restless’ Actor Dies at 86
- Granada Boys Hold Strong at Damien Classic
- U.S. Stroke Deaths Fall, But New Rise in Strokes Is Likely
- Sleep Key to Good Mental Health for Older Women
- ‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 9-15): ‘The Last of Us,’ Golden Globes & More
- Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Marks a Year Since ‘Full House’ Star’s Death