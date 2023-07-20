Perky Pippen is a pure-hearted pup who prefers to play! He will track any toy you toss and bring it back to you for a bonus round. Pippen is almost five months old and will be a medium sized dog when he grows up. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more about Pippen; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Cindy Landis of Mosaics by Cindy stands with a mosaic of Kokopelli, the Rain Dancer at Alden Lane's "Art Under the Oaks," event on July 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Foundation.
