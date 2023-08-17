Polly Pocket, the plush and prancing pup, parades her pom-pom tail with a penchant for people. Like her namesake, she is pint-sized and positively playful, possessing all the personality you’d expect! Ready to add this limited edition Polly Pocket to your family? Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more or email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. 