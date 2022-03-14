Stachie 2, Pet of the Week, Valley Humane Society.jpg

Get smitten with Stachie; he's a silly, sociable, and sweet boy who’s practically screaming for someone to smother him with significantly special salutations. He’s smart, softhearted, and his spirit sparkles. Learn more about Stachie and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.