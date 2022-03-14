Get smitten with Stachie; he's a silly, sociable, and sweet boy who’s practically screaming for someone to smother him with significantly special salutations. He’s smart, softhearted, and his spirit sparkles. Learn more about Stachie and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Pet of the Week - Stachie
- Photo - Valley Humane Society
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
The Granada Matadors and Foothill Falcons Varsity boys’ Lacrosse teams meet at Granada High on Thursday, March 10. Foothill won 9 to 8.
- Ace the Cat Retires from Rodent Duty