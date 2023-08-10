As sweet as her namesake, Sundae is a delightful treat. She loves being close to people and getting lots of pets, as well as gazing out the window, dreaming of her next dessert. Ready to bring her home as the cherry on top of your life? Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more or email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
