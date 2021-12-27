Pet of the Week - Tatiana.jpg

Let’s talk about Tatiana! This 3.5-year-old feline is take-charge about twirling around your legs for your touch. Her temperament tolerates stimulation, and her treasured toy is a feather wand. She likes to spend time on her tower, trusting that tantalizing birds will appear. Learn more about Tatiana and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)