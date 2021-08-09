At 13 months old, Theo is basically a kitten with manners. He is playful and active, yet won't use your pant leg as a ladder. He is affectionate and people-oriented, yet knows how to entertain himself. Get the best of feline personalities with this lanky boy! Apply to adopt Theo today by sending an email to info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only. Photo Credit: Valley Humane Society/E. Scholz
Seven-year-old Kai Cumbers plays the piano that made its debut at Persimmon Place in Dublin during Piano in the Plaza, which started Aug. 1 and will run through Aug. 8. The event will help raise funds for Pennies for Kids, a nonprofit that he…
