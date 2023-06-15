Thunder is a thoughtful and thriving adult cat who just thoroughly celebrated his eighth birthday! He is independent and entertaining, with a penchant for treats and ear rubs. Visit valleyhumane.org to learn more; email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #SharetheCare to help pets like Thunder today!
featured
- Updated
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.
Latest News
