Pet of the Week - Tinsel

Handsome Tinsel shoulders his fancy moniker well. This active and athletic boy doesn't let much throw him off his game. He's open and affectionate to people from all walks of life and excited to meet other active cats who enjoy a game of follow-the-leader. At just one year of age, Tinsel is a very fun and active cat who will gladly accept some scratches and pets when he's ready to rest. For more information, please contact info@valleyhumane.org. Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only.
(Photo - Valley Humane Society /E. Scholz)