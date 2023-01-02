Pet of the Week - Ilmenite.png

Illustrious Ilmenite is an ideal addition to your family for the new year! Named for the most important ore of titanium, this felicitous feline finds fun in flopping down in the sun to get scritches and pets. Learn more about Ilmenite and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare to help pets today!