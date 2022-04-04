Board Game Boys, Pet of the Week, Valley HUamne Society.jpg

Board game-named pups are primed to play! Hasbro, Milton Bradley, and Ravensburger are happy mega-sized puppies, and rambunctious – you'll never be “board.” This crew is led by affable mama Asmodee who will be happy to monopolize your time and affection. You won’t be sorry when you risk your heart on any one of these pups! Learn more about these dogs and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.