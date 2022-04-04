Board game-named pups are primed to play! Hasbro, Milton Bradley, and Ravensburger are happy mega-sized puppies, and rambunctious – you'll never be “board.” This crew is led by affable mama Asmodee who will be happy to monopolize your time and affection. You won’t be sorry when you risk your heart on any one of these pups! Learn more about these dogs and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Pets of the Week - Board Game Boys
The Amador Valley High School medley relay team stood out at the Amador vs Livermore swim meet on March 25. The Dons’ relay teams took first place in both girls and boys varsity relay races. On the girls’ side, the team of Florence Lin, Lilli…
