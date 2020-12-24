Phonograph_POW.jpg

Open up your lovin' arms; watch out, here he comes! Phonograph has set his sights on you and no one else will do. This 8-month-old shorthair cat will spin you right 'round; right 'round like a record, baby! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / T. Salgado)