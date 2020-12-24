Open up your lovin' arms; watch out, here he comes! Phonograph has set his sights on you and no one else will do. This 8-month-old shorthair cat will spin you right 'round; right 'round like a record, baby! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / T. Salgado)
In his final Christmas Food and Toy Drive on Dec. 16, 17 and 18, Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty held a Holiday Open House to collect new unwrapped toys and canned goods at the Historic Heritage House at the Alameda County Fairground…
