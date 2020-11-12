Nothing says it's fall like a pumpkin spice latte! Get ready to get cozy this season with a warm cuppa joe and a friendly tortoiseshell cat. Pumpkin Spice is an outgoing young female who will make for a boon companion this autumn and in any season. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / M. James)
- Updated
Local law enforcement officials participate in the Tri-Valley leg of the Special Olympics torch run on Nov. 9. The Livermore Police Department and the California Highway Patrol led “The Torch of Hope” run through Livermore along Stanley Boule…
Latest News
