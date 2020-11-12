PS.jpg

Nothing says it's fall like a pumpkin spice latte! Get ready to get cozy this season with a warm cuppa joe and a friendly tortoiseshell cat. Pumpkin Spice is an outgoing young female who will make for a boon companion this autumn and in any season. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / M. James)