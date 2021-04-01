Pumpkin (potw).png

Pumpkin is always looking on the bright side of life. She doesn't let her limited vision hold her back from enjoying everything the world has to offer — the sunshine coming in the window, a bird flying by or a chattering squirrel! Pumpkin takes it all in and looks forward to each visitor, hoping they'll play a wand game with her or give her a good scratch on the ear. If you are interested adopting this young adult female cat, send an email to info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / L. VanWagner)

 