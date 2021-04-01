Pumpkin is always looking on the bright side of life. She doesn't let her limited vision hold her back from enjoying everything the world has to offer — the sunshine coming in the window, a bird flying by or a chattering squirrel! Pumpkin takes it all in and looks forward to each visitor, hoping they'll play a wand game with her or give her a good scratch on the ear. If you are interested adopting this young adult female cat, send an email to info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / L. VanWagner)
featured
- Updated
The Pleasanton Police Department staged a simulated fatal traffic accident March 24, in the parking lot at Amador Valley High School. Because of Covid-19 health guidelines, this the first time the Pleasanton Unified School District’s annual “…
Latest News
- Bothwell Classes to Examine Visionaries' Impact on Society
- Food Pantry Extends Hours
- Bankhead Theater to Reopen for Viewing Films
- Valley Link Affirms Social Equity Policy
- Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club Replants Roses in Hansen Park
- Cross-Country Runners Set the Pace
- Harvest Park Principal to Step Down
- ErgoBetter Consulting