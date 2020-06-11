Q

Although she's one year of age and forty pounds in weight, this goofy girl still thinks she's a puppy! Q is a busy dog with a full daily agenda of playtime, chasing toys and chewing toys. Did we mention she likes to play? While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, we are coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Q, contact us at info@valleyhumane.org.