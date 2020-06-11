Although she's one year of age and forty pounds in weight, this goofy girl still thinks she's a puppy! Q is a busy dog with a full daily agenda of playtime, chasing toys and chewing toys. Did we mention she likes to play? While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, we are coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Q, contact us at info@valleyhumane.org.
Omni Fight Club, Joyo Yoga and Livermore School of Dance were just three of the organizations participating in the outdoor fitness event held in front of the Bankhead Theater, Saturday, June 6. Pictured above, the Omni Fight Club leads partic…