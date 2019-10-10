Queenie is not your typical Bulldog mix. While she eagerly rolls over for a belly rub, she also jumps to her feet when it’s time for a walk. She loves to get out and explore, letting her curiosity lead the way. Back indoors, you can find her happily playing with a favorite toy or chewing away at a bone. Queenie likes other dogs but your pet cat will not appreciate her exuberance! Queenie is estimated to be 2 years old. Meet Queenie at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)