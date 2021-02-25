Raider_potw.jpeg

Whether you wear red & gold or black & silver, you'll want to cheer for Raider! This 40-pound young adult mixed breed has the shoulders of a linebacker and is guaranteed to bring some fun to every game day. Make him a fan favorite and adopt today! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)