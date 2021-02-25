Whether you wear red & gold or black & silver, you'll want to cheer for Raider! This 40-pound young adult mixed breed has the shoulders of a linebacker and is guaranteed to bring some fun to every game day. Make him a fan favorite and adopt today! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
With recent rains, the daffodils on “Daffodil Hill” began to bloom on the western slope of Pioner Park, on the corner of Wall Street and Stanley Boulevard, in Livermore's Boot Hill or Pioner Park. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
