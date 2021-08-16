After living as a stray, Rex has landed in the lap of luxury. His foster caregiver has taught him a plethora of new skills, including sit and stay; he is working on crate training and housebreaking. Rex loves playing and cuddling with his canine foster sister; his ideal forever home would include a playmate! Only 19 months old, this treat-motivated boy is ready to establish himself in a new royal household! Valley Humane Society coordinates adoptions by appointment only. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information.
(Photo - Valley Humane Society /N. Perez)