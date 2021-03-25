Ringo_potw.jpg

Ringo truly is a Starr. Let this aging rocker join your band, and you'll be rewarded with a devoted groupie who will happily hang out with you backstage or on the road. Ringo is a senior small breed mix weighing 23 pounds. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / N. Albizua)