Rocky is reasonably quiet – though he has some renal issues, he’s receptive to your ready lap and loves to read with Robin (foster). At age 15, he is a rewarding choice and is looking for his last retirement home. Learn more about Rocky and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
-
“Bras for the Cause” supporters came out en masse for the 15th and final event of the iconic Pleasanton fundraising event. Over the years, the Tri-Valley SOCKS (Stepping Out for Cancer Kures) group has raised over $2 million in support of bre…
Latest News
- Dame Angela Lansbury to receive Lifetime Achievement gong at the Tonys
- Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp's defamation case
- ‘The Winchesters’ Cast Introduces Your New Favorite Characters of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel
- ‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore on Jack & Rebecca’s ‘Infinite’ Love
- Gay Community Most Vulnerable to Monkeypox Threat, Vaccines Available Soon: CDC
- Alameda County Delays Decision On Biosolids Recycling Inc.'s Composting Facility
- Small businesses fear rising inflation, consider shutting down in droves
- A QVC Gem Returns: Former Host Kathy Levine Is Back in a New Role