Rowdy - Pet of the Week Valley Humane Society.jpg

Rowdy is a ravenous, robust eater. He’s reasonably quiet – no real barking, and receptive to training. He’s ready for rounds of play before rest. Make the right, rewarding choice – and rush in to reach Rowdy! Learn more about Rowdy and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.