Rowdy is a ravenous, robust eater. He’s reasonably quiet – no real barking, and receptive to training. He’s ready for rounds of play before rest. Make the right, rewarding choice – and rush in to reach Rowdy! Learn more about Rowdy and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Photo - Doug Jorgensen
- Updated
Thousands of bicyclists, runners, walkers, skaters and even a unicyclist took advantage of Niles Canyon Road closure between Fremont Street and Sunol Boulevard during the Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll event on Sunday, May 1.
