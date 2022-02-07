Russ, the ridiculously cute boy, is a rambunctious rover who really relishes his rest after rewarding playtime. The perfect blend of rowdy and respectful, he is ready and receptive to go home to the right family! Valley Humane coordinates adoptions by appointment only. Learn more about Russ and other dogs and cats at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Photos - Doug Jorgensen
-
Foothill Falcon Mackenzie Tierney and Dublin High’s Izzy Liu try to head the ball Thursday, Jan. 27. Dublin won 1-0.
Latest News
- Russ - Pet of the Week
- ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’: The Bakers Are Back in First Look at Disney+ Reboot (VIDEO)
- Ariana DeBose says 'there's no better training' for hosting SNL than Broadway
- Jim Broadbent bemoans cancel culture
- Andrea Bordeaux exits Run the World in vaccine dispute
- Patrick J Adams 'would kill' to work with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex again
- Texas and Missouri team up to fight illegal immigration
- Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Star in Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Ad (VIDEO)