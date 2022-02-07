Russ Pet of the Week Valley Humane Society.jpg

Russ, the ridiculously cute boy, is a rambunctious rover who really relishes his rest after rewarding playtime. The perfect blend of rowdy and respectful, he is ready and receptive to go home to the right family! Valley Humane coordinates adoptions by appointment only. Learn more about Russ and other dogs and cats at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.