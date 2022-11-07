Scary Spice is a sweet gal who is softhearted and loves snuggles – maybe you can smother her with your significantly special salutations! Her spirit sparkles and she’s seeking a forever home. Learn more about Scary Spice and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. #ShareTheCare
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
