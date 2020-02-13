Rev up the Mystery Machine and follow the clues...luckily there's no monster at the end of this chase...just a scruffy little dog looking for a home! He can't talk nor solve crimes, but this Scooby will work hard for a treat! Sit, down and touch are just a few of the tricks he's mastered. Scooby is a small breed mix and estimated to be two-years-old. Meet Scooby at Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada Street in Pleasanton. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am – 4pm. Visit valleyhumane.org or call (925) 426-8656 for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Car Accident Fatality Near Pleasanton
- Councilman Coomber Not to Run Again
- Dublin to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Complex
- City Council Reveals Its Parcel Tax Plan
- 1st District Candidates Comment on Issues
- Miley Faces One Challenger in 4th District
- Coronavirus: A Threat Both New and Old
- Dublin to Honor Military with Banners Again