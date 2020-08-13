Shelby is ready to join Silver Sneakers! Despite her senior status, this perky lady is always ready for a stroll, but even more so, ready to crawl into any available lap! Shelby is a 7-year-old small breed mix. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Shelby, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Utility boxes recently received fresh paint in Dublin as part of the city's public art program. Over the years, artists have added color and character to the streets, while deterring graffiti and other forms of vandalism. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
