Shelby
Emily Scholz

Shelby is ready to join Silver Sneakers! Despite her senior status, this perky lady is always ready for a stroll, but even more so, ready to crawl into any available lap! Shelby is a 7-year-old small breed mix. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Shelby, email info@valleyhumane.org. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)