Smoky is a purrfect mix of playful kitten and lap cat. His playful antics with a stuffed mouse will give you hours of entertainment, and afterwards he'll be looking for you to provide a warm spot for his nap! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment with approved adopters. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
In observance of Veterans Day, the American Legion District 9 Contra Costa County - The Rolling 9s - rode through the Tri Valley to honor and celebrate American veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The riders traveled through downtown Pleasanton, …
Latest News
- Community Says Goodbye to Former Mayor Bob Pearson
- Teen's Activism Sparks Awareness, Controversy
- Winery Luncheon to Benefit Brain Tumor Society
- All Roads Lead Back to Las Positas College for Assistant Men's Basketball Coach
- High School Robotics Team Inviting New Members
- District Met with Calls for Reopening Schools
- School District Changes Plans for Donlon Site
- Panel Experts Explore Fire Management Best Practices