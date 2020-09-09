Spike

While bearing a tough-guy moniker, this 2-year-old domestic shorthair is a big ol' softy! Spike is an affectionate and outgoing adult cat ready to spend the rest of his nine lives with you! While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, it is coordinating adoptions by appointment with approved adopters. If you are interested in adopting Spike, email info@valleyhumane.org.(Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)