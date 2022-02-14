Sugar Pet of the Week - Valley Humane Society.jpg

Sugar may be the sweetness you need in your life! This silly, sociable little gal shamelessly seeks belly rubs and rewards you with saccharine kisses. She’s slowly learning “sit” and seeks out snacks during her studies. Valley Humane coordinates adoptions by appointment only. Learn more about Sugar and other dogs and cats at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process. (Photo - Valley Humane Society)