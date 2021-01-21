Tatiana is a soul whose intentions are good. She may not like other cats, but don't we all have faults? One on one, she is so carefree. Don't let this two-year-old cat be misunderstood. When with people, she shows a joy that's hard to hide. While Valley Humane Society remains closed during shelter-in-place, adoptions are coordinated by appointment. Contact info@valleyhumane.org for more information. (Photo - Valley Humane Society / E. Scholz)
Local artists Kathleen Hill and Brenda Struiksma set up a new display art walk at Republic Square at Livermore, a new shopping area scheduled to open in 2021, adjacent to San Francisco Premium Outlets. The works range from landscapes and abst…
Latest News
