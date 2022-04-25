Down(ward) dog: time for a *tree-o* of puppies! Tree, Pigeon and Bridge are our most flexible, available bunch that say ‘namaste-with-you.’ These are big boys who are incredibly loving and will be extra-large. ‘Ommm,’ you’re going to fall in love! Learn more about Tree, Pigeon and Bridge and other cats and dogs at valleyhumane.org. Email info@valleyhumane.org to start the adoption application process.
Tree, Pigeon and Bridge - Pets of the Week
